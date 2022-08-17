Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,985. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

