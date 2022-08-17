Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,985. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

