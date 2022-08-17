Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Sells $104,500.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADUS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. 59,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,539,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

