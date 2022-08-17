Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Cut by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,432 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.49. 171,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.