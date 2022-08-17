Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $162,335.49 and $109.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,937,900 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

