ACoconut (AC) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $244,089.60 and $34,109.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

