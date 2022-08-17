ACoconut (AC) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $245,190.64 and approximately $43,303.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00035017 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.