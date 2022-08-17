Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

ENER stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 535,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,735. Accretion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,469,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

