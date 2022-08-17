Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
NASDAQ AXDX opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Accelerate Diagnostics
In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $25,660.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares in the company, valued at $220,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
