Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $25,660.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares in the company, valued at $220,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

