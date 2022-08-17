AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.
Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.19. 123,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.53. The firm has a market cap of $251.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
