AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s 9th Largest Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.