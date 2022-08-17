AAX Token (AAB) Market Capitalization Tops $7.37 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004083 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $3.32 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,054.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00067844 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AAX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.