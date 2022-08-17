Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $8.17 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 957,605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in RingCentral by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in RingCentral by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after acquiring an additional 376,322 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,500 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

