Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6,808.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,890 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,987,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

