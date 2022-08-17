Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.38 Million in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 640,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 264,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 353,579 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

NOK stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

