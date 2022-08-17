Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3,544.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 390,898 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

