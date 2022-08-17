Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,038,376 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,038,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $18,583,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

