Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 418,540 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10,976.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,540 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

