Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 5,135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,489 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance
KBE opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
