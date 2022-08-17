Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7,354.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,710 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

