Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,986 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

