AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AAR by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after buying an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,272. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

