9,976 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JHML traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 16,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,822. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58.

