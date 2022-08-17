9,726 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Purchased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 687,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 212,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,044. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $81.12.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.