78,800 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 142,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

