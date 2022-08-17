70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 2nd

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$434.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.14 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Articles

