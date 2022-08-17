603 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Boeing by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

BA traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.48. 53,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,301. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average of $164.90. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

