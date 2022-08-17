5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$1.92. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 61,803 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins downgraded 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57. The company has a market cap of C$154.58 million and a PE ratio of -30.70.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1480925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,092,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,824,605. In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 250,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,092,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,824,605. Insiders acquired a total of 525,000 shares of company stock worth $744,350 in the last 90 days.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Further Reading

