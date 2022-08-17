5,900 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.06. 5,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

