5,066 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

