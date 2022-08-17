469 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 475,818 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

