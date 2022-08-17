38,362 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,771,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,413. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

