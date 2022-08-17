356 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ithaka Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Twilio by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 185.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,176 shares of company stock worth $1,169,692 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TWLO traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $373.00.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
