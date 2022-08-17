35,565 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,565 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.