30,790 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.