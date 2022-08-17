1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Million

1World (1WO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $11,832.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,424.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066735 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.