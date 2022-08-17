17,127 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 160,322 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

SAIL stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

