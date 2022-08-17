1,296,808 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,296,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,710,000. Frontdoor makes up approximately 2.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,643. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

