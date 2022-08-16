Zimplats Holdings Limited (ZIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zimplats’s previous final dividend of $1.07.
Zimplats Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.94.
About Zimplats
See Also
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Zimplats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimplats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.