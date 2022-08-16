Zenyatta Capital Management LP Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Green Plains accounts for approximately 5.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.86% of Green Plains worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

GPRE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

