Zenyatta Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

