Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Visteon comprises about 0.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Visteon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Visteon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.56. 624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $140.44.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

