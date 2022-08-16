Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires 200,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises approximately 3.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Plug Power worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 488,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,410,536. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.