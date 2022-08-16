ZCore Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. ZCore has a market cap of $68,324.48 and approximately $293.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00253139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034081 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

