Zano Market Cap Reaches $5.95 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Zano has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $62,739.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,066.88 or 1.00063200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00222349 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00256804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005557 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,327,518 coins and its circulating supply is 11,298,018 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.