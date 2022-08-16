Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup to $199.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 334.69% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.
Zai Lab Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of ZLAB traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.78. 495,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,986. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $152.82. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
