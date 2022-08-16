Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup to $199.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 334.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.78. 495,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,986. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $152.82. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

