Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003004 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $84.56 million and $14.59 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

