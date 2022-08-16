YFFII Finance (YFFII) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $318.00

YFFII Finance (YFFII) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YFFII Finance has a market capitalization of $1.83 and $318.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YFFII Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068579 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFFII Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFFII Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFFII Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFFII Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFFII Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.