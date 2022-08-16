Ycash Price Tops $0.0699 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $892,888.86 and approximately $451.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00306628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00123986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00083935 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,768,453 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

