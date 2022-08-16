Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 44,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,361. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. Xerox has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.